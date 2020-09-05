Goldman Sachs Group Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $84.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $4,998,604.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 552,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,971,075.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,190,216. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

