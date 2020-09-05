Goldman Sachs Group Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $84.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.91.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.78. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $4,998,604.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 552,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,971,075.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,190,216. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
