Goldman Sachs Group Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $86.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens raised CSX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. CSX has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.