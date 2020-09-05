Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €24.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.81 ($26.83).

FRA:GYC opened at €20.88 ($24.56) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.37. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

