Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greif from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of NYSE GEF.B opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. Greif has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.