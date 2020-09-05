Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GGAL. HSBC cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 21.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 387,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 446,923 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 172,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 445,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

