GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.6% on a year-over-year basis. GSX Techedu updated its Q3 2020

NYSE GSX opened at $80.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. GSX Techedu has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $141.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 393.75 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

