GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $183.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.69.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.24. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $67.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $68,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,804 shares of company stock valued at $650,022 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 238.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.