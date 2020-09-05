Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of HNRG opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.53. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $52.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 194,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 145,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

