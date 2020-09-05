Handok, Inc. Purchases 250,000 Shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) major shareholder Handok, Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Handok, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 27th, Handok, Inc. bought 250,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 25th, Handok, Inc. bought 250,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Handok, Inc. bought 125,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 31st, Handok, Inc. bought 375,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.
  • On Thursday, July 16th, Handok, Inc. bought 250,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 14th, Handok, Inc. bought 84,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,440.00.

Rezolute stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of drug therapies for the treatment of patients with metabolic and orphan diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and RZ602, a product candidate that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

