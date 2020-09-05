Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Hanger stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. Hanger has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,954,366 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 653,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,309 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 571,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,251 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanger (HNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit