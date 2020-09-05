Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Hanger stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. Hanger has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,954,366 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 653,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,309 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 571,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,251 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

