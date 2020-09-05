HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $104.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.90.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

