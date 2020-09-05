HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

HRGLY opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

