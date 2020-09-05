Haven Protocol Price Down 17.5% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.54 million and $440,202.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00010688 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,161.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.94 or 0.03335503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.84 or 0.02212597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00473874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00764681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00050273 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00536435 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012490 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,388,891 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.