Haywood Securities Increases Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target to C$3.75

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of C$1.14 and a 52-week high of C$3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.86. The firm has a market cap of $91.96 million and a PE ratio of -15.04.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit