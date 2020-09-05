HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.08.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.08% and a negative net margin of 351.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

