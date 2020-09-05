Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,169 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 36,582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at $794,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 895,139 shares of company stock worth $28,857,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 609,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.77. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $41.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

