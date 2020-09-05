Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €37.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.39 ($62.81).

ETR:HFG opened at €38.24 ($44.99) on Tuesday. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of €53.35 ($62.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 33.63.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

