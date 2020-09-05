HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

