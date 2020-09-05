Herc (NYSE:HRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Get Herc alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Herc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Herc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

HRI opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. Herc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Herc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,744,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,081,000 after purchasing an additional 415,688 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth $6,722,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth $6,655,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Herc by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,721,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,136,000 after purchasing an additional 180,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.