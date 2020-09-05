Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.71.

NYSE:HRC opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

