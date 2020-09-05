HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,310,271 Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,310,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,000. Plains GP accounts for 4.3% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Plains GP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Plains GP by 32.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 48,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Plains GP by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 170,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Plains GP by 62.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 1,998,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,487. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

