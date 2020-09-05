HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 510,859 Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 510,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000. Brigham Minerals comprises approximately 2.3% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Brigham Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 53.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,260,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 787,612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 65.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 112.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $10.41. 277,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,381. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $610.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.