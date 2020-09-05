HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 146.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,036 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,790 shares during the quarter. Arch Coal makes up 3.0% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 1.92% of Arch Coal worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 637,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 274,817 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 52.3% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 499,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 171,706 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 4,430.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 418,890 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 30.9% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 399,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 124.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period.

ARCH traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. 213,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,732. Arch Coal Inc has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $89.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $581.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

