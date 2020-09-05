HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,095 shares during the quarter. Enviva Partners makes up 5.7% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. Enviva Partners LP has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 510.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on EVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

