HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 66,520 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.8% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 471,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 346,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 70,163 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,369,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,881,000 after buying an additional 128,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 6,486,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944,155. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.