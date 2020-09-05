HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,634 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,767,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $134.45 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.