HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322,539 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,201,137 shares during the period. Noble Energy makes up 4.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Noble Energy worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,889,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after buying an additional 2,178,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 47.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,350,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,345,000 after buying an additional 6,593,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,245,000 after buying an additional 407,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,395,192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,624,000 after buying an additional 2,147,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Noble Energy from $10.25 to $10.10 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

NBL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,126,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,851,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

