HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 2.1% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,965,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,392,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,991 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,449,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,250 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,618,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 843,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,813. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.