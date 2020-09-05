HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,195,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,000. CNX Midstream Partners comprises approximately 2.9% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of CNX Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNXM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

NYSE CNXM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,887. The stock has a market cap of $796.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 43.05%. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.67%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

