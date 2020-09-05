HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 994,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,000. Equitrans Midstream accounts for about 3.0% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,356,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,118 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 406,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 588.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,448,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,676 shares during the last quarter.

ETRN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,246. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETRN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

