HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 994,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,000. Equitrans Midstream accounts for about 3.0% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,356,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,118 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 406,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 588.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,448,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,246. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETRN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Read More: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.