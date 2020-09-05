HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 458,585 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000. Kimbell Royalty Partners accounts for 1.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Kimbell Royalty Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 152,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $461.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 15.43%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.