Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Hoegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HMLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Danske cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 93,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,697. The firm has a market cap of $355.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.83%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

