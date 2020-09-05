HOLD (HOLD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. HOLD has a total market cap of $57,584.67 and approximately $142.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 103.2% against the US dollar. One HOLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HOLD

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

