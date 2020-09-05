Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Hologic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.