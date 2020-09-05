Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,243,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,362. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.58. The company has a market capitalization of $295.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

