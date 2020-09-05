Homrich & Berg Acquires 1,841 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 28.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

LOW stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.39. 6,297,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.35. The firm has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.