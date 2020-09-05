Homrich & Berg Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Netflix were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.05. 8,260,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $231.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.49.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

