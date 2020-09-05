Homrich & Berg Buys 10,709 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 195.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.74. 5,813,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,816,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

