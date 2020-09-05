Homrich & Berg Buys 1,458 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.27. 2,048,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,522. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

