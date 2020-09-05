Homrich & Berg Buys 5,293 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.21. 2,220,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

