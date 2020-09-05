Homrich & Berg Buys 7,070 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 303.5% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 403,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 303,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.01. 8,737,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,997,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

