Homrich & Berg Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

ECL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $204.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,463. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

