Homrich & Berg Grows Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Square were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Square by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Square by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,242,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after buying an additional 222,046 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Square by 64.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,703 shares of company stock worth $34,192,014. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.39. 17,978,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,335,354. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 236.11 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

