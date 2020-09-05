Homrich & Berg Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $260.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

