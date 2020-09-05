Homrich & Berg Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 325,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 124,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,023. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08.

