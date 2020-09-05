Homrich & Berg Sells 178 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,107,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.