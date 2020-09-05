Homrich & Berg Sells 556 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Homrich & Berg lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.33.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,429 shares of company stock worth $3,914,365. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

