Homrich & Berg Sells 963 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.49. 9,176,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,987,383. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

