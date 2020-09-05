Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. Hooker Furniture has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $332.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

HOFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.