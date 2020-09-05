Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOFT. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Hooker Furniture stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,620,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 146,364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.